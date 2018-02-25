The body of a Staten Island man who'd been missing in Puerto Rico was found inside his rental car, authorities said.

A Staten Island man was found dead about a week after he went missing in Puerto Rico, officials said.

Sean Collins, 29, was a lineman for Northline Utilities who went to Puerto Rico as a contractor to help restore power after Hurricane Maria in September.

He came home to New York City in January, but had returned to the island last weekend to visit friends, according to officials.

A missing person’s report was filed when he didn’t catch his flight back to New York, officials said. His body was later found inside his rental car.

It’s not clear how he died, but authorities don’t believe foul play was involved.

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 and destroyed two-thirds of the power distribution system on the island. Nearly 250,000 customers remain without power more than five months after the Category 4 storm.

