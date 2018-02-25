NYC Man Who Helped in Hurricane Recovery Effort Found Dead in Puerto Rico - NBC New York
OLY-NY
Puerto Rico Recovers After Maria

Puerto Rico Recovers After Maria

Complete coverage of relief and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, following Hurricane Maria

NYC Man Who Helped in Hurricane Recovery Effort Found Dead in Puerto Rico

Published 3 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		14141139
    2
    Germany    		1410731
    3
    Canada    		1181029
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Staten Island Man Found Dead in Puerto Rico

    The body of a Staten Island man who'd been missing in Puerto Rico was found inside his rental car, authorities said.

    (Published Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018)

    What to Know

    • A New York City man who helped power-starved Puerto Rico was found dead after returning to the island to visit friends

    • He was found dead in his rental car after missing a flight back to New York

    • It's not clear how he died, but police don't believe foul play was involved

    A Staten Island man was found dead about a week after he went missing in Puerto Rico, officials said.

    Sean Collins, 29, was a lineman for Northline Utilities who went to Puerto Rico as a contractor to help restore power after Hurricane Maria in September.

    He came home to New York City in January, but had returned to the island last weekend to visit friends, according to officials.

    A missing person’s report was filed when he didn’t catch his flight back to New York, officials said. His body was later found inside his rental car.

    It’s not clear how he died, but authorities don’t believe foul play was involved.

    Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 20 and destroyed two-thirds of the power distribution system on the island. Nearly 250,000 customers remain without power more than five months after the Category 4 storm.

    Maria Rebuilding in Puerto Rico Slowed by Power IssuesMaria Rebuilding in Puerto Rico Slowed by Power Issues

    Ask any homeowner who lost everything in Sandy: rebuilding is slow. But in Puerto Rico, it's going even slower in part because of the lack of electricity on parts of the island. Gaby Acevedo reports.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us