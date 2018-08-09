What to Know A father-son duo pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl and oxycodone on the dark web and contributing to a near-fatal overdose, authorities say

The duo, from Staten Island, each pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute three controlled substances

Michael Luciano, 59, and his son, Philip, 30, face up to 40 years in prison; Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 8

A New York father-son duo pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl and oxycodone on the dark web, as well as contributing to a near-fatal overdose, authorities announced.

Michael Luciano, 59, and his son, Philip, 30, both of Staten Island, each pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute three controlled substances — fentanyl, butyryl fentanyl and oxycodone.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid more potent than heroin.

According to prosecutors, from about January 2015 through July 2017, the pair allegedly conspired to distribute fentanyl, butyryl fentanyl (a fentanyl analogue) and oxycodone by selling the drugs in person and – from at least February 2016 through July 2017 – over the dark web.

In March 2015, father and son allegedly sold fentanyl to a repeat customer who overdosed, was administered naloxone, taken to the hospital and survived, according to Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Allegedly, the overdose victim sent text messages to Philip from the hospital, including messages saying “I got back home and shot some. I thought it might have been too much, especially considering my last dose of sub was Saturday. I became unresponsive and my friend called an ambulance. They gave me narcan and I’m at the hospital now” and “Can I settle up and get 60 more tomorrow?” Philip allegedly replied, “Give me a call when u can.”

Authorities say that despite this 2015 overdose, the duo allegedly continued to sell drugs, including over the dark web in 2016 and 2017.

Allegedly, the pair sold narcotics under the name “Zane61” on the website AlphaBay.

Prosecutors say that AlphaBay customers allegedly provided positive feedback on fentanyl and oxycodone they purchased from “Zane61.”

Allegedly, during a confession in July 2017, Michael told Homeland Security Investigations agents, that his son handled the technological dark web aspects of their drug transactions. Authorities say the son reported to his father drug orders received online and the father shipped the narcotics, via the United States Postal Service, to their customers.

The charge that the father-son duo pleaded guilty to carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 8.