A Staten Island family was going about its morning routine when armed men showed up at the house. Jummy Olabanji reports.

What to Know A Staten Island family was tied up and robbed by masked men at knife-point in their own home on Wednesday.

The robbery took place at the family's home on Howard Avenue in Grymes Hill around 6AM.

The suspects got away with gold jewelry and about $3000 in cash.

A Staten Island family was tied up and robbed by masked men at knife-point in their own home on Wednesday.

The robbers busted in the family's home on Howard Avenue in Grymes Hill around 6 a.m. while a woman, her husband an teenage daughter were getting ready.

The woman, who declined to give her name to News 4 out of fear, said she heard her husband screaming from the garage. She encountered the masked men when she went downstairs to see what was happening.

The men were tying up her husband, who had been punched in the face several times.

She said the robbers also tied up her and her daughter, threatening to kill them if they didn't say where the valuables were in the house.

The suspects got away with gold jewelry and about $3,000 in cash.

The woman's husband was taken to the hospital for the cuts on his face, but the woman and her daughter were not hurt.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbers should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.