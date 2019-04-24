NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: The Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and New York Harbour are seen from the 100th floor of One World Trade Center on February 12, 2014 in New York City.

The New York City Department of Transportation is expanding a dockless bike share program on the island this summer after last summer’s successful pilot.

The department made the announcement on Monday.

“In last year’s pilot, we learned that Staten Islanders love bike share, and we often found that their rides sometimes drifted outside of the North Shore boundaries we set last summer,” DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said in a statement.

“So now that riders have voted with their feet, we want to have the entire island to be available to them," she added.

The DOT is looking to attract multiple dockless bike vendors for its updated pilot this summer.

Vendors can submit their plans for conventional or pedal-assist bikes.