Staten Island College Professor Suspended After Alleged Violent Remarks About Students - NBC New York
Staten Island College Professor Suspended After Alleged Violent Remarks About Students

Law enforcement sources said the psychology professor told students his “media class is hideous" and he would shoot each one of them in the head if he had a gun

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    What to Know

    A Staten Island college professor has been suspended and removed from campus after allegedly making violent remarks about one of his classes.

    Wagner College Professor Richard Brower has been banned indefinitely after school administration received reports that he went on a tirade in front of students Tuesday afternoon about another one his classes he was teaching.

    According to law enforcement sources, the psychology professor told students his “media class is hideous,” and that “if I had a gun, I would shoot every one of them in the head.” Brower allegedly said this to another class, not the media class he referenced.

    Sources said he even pointed to one student who was in that class, allegedly saying “I’m locked and loaded.”

    In an email to students on Wednesday, Wagner College said it “took immediate action, suspending the professor, escorting him off campus and banning him indefinitely.”

    Brower has been at the liberal arts college for more than 25 years, according to the school’s website. Some of those who have had the 77-year-old as a professor aren’t totally shocked he would say something like that.

    “I had him 2-3 years ago,” said grad student Lutfi Pocesta. “I always thought he was a little weird. Said it a couple days ago to one of my friends, I said he’d make like weird jokes and stuff like that.”

    Other students agreed, saying that despite looking like “a really innocent old man” they believe it is something Brower would say. The professor did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

