What to Know Police got a call about the shooting near Highview Avenue and Fillmore Street on Staten Island shortly after 3 p.m. on Christmas Day

Police sources say the motive to the shooting is unknown, and the gunfire may be a case of mistaken identity

Police said Friday morning that the alleged shooter, 30-year-old Nadia Williams, has been arrested and charged

A 30-year-old New York City woman has been cuffed in Miami months after she unleashed a hail of bullets on a car on Staten Island and injuring a mother and her teenage son on Christmas Day, police say.

Nadia Williams, 30, of Staten Island, was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault and four counts of criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

It was Christmas Day last year, police say, when a 42-year-old mother and her 19-year-old son were shot at as they sat in a parked car in St. George. The woman was shot in the head and the teen was hit in the shoulder by the shooter, allegedly Williams, who stepped out of a black SUV and opened fire on their blue Nissan Sentra.

The gunfire may have been a case of mistaken identity, police sources said at the time.

The mother and son, who have not been identified, survived the shooting.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Williams had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

