State Police Return to Home of Missing Mom’s Estranged Husband

State police returned to search behind the Farmington home of the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos on Friday.

As the search continues for Jennifer Dulos, a missing mom of five, state police on Friday were back at the Farmington home owned by her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and exclusive drone footage shows people looking around the large yard and coming out of the wooded area behind the home.

Jennifer Dulos. 50, has been missing since May 24. See the timeline of her disappearance.

An NBC Connecticut crew near Fotis Dulos’ Jefferson Crossing home in Farmington saw state police vehicles coming and going from the neighborhood on Friday.

Last weekend, police arrested Fotis Dulos and his 44-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, in connection with the missing person case. They have both been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the first degree in connection to the missing person case.

New Canaan police said that Troconis and her attorney met with investigators on Thursday.

The NBC Connecticut crew also saw a silver BMW go in and out of that neighborhood on Friday and it had the same license plate as the one that Troconis was seen in with her attorney, Andrew Bowman, Monday as they left court after she posted bond.

That vehicle was in the private neighborhood for around an hour and the man driving the BMW Friday appeared to be Troconis’ attorney while the passenger had long hair and was wearing sunglasses.

NBC Connecticut’s Droneranger got an exclusive aerial look of the Farmington property, which shows what appear to be Connecticut State Police vehicles parked on the property and people looking around the large yard and coming out of the wooded area behind the home.

Jennifer and Fotis Dulos lived together in the Jefferson Crossing home before she filed for divorce in 2017 and moved to New Canaan.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend had been living at the home until they were arrested over the weekend.

Troconis has been out on bond since Monday and Fotis Dulos remains in police custody.

Investigators also continued to search through trash at the MIRA facility in Hartford Friday - marking the fifth day troopers have been at the plant.