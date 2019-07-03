State Officials to Conduct Emergency Drills at NY Rail Stations - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

State Officials to Conduct Emergency Drills at NY Rail Stations

Published 52 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    State Officials to Conduct Emergency Drills at NY Rail Stations
    Getty Images
    A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train sits at the platform on July 15, 2014.

    What to Know

    • State security officials say the multi-agency emergency preparedness exercises will begin Wednesday at 2 p.m.

    • Passengers may notice increased platform patrols, canine sweeps and more security on trains

    Police are planning safety exercises at New York state rail stations.

    State security officials say the multi-agency emergency preparedness exercises will begin Wednesday at 2 p.m. State and local police will work with Amtrak and MTA police.

    Passengers may notice increased platform patrols, canine sweeps and more security on trains.

    Exercises will be conducted at Amtrak stations along the Hudson River from Albany/Rensselaer to Yonkers. Additional drills will take place at the Depew station near Buffalo and at the Long Island Rail Road's Hicksville station.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Sotheby's New York

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us