What to Know A TV news anchor and a photojournalist were killed when a tree fell on their vehicle in North Carolina

Forecasters warn Alberto, a still-menacing depression after its Memorial Day landfall, is scattering heavy rains around the south

Eminem responded to speculation that he and Nicki Minaj are romantically involved

Starbucks Closing Thousands of Stores for Anti-Bias Training

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide to conduct anti-bias training, the next of many steps the company is taking to try to restore its tarnished image as a hangout where all are welcome. After the arrests of two black men in Philadelphia last month at one of its stores, the coffee chain's leaders apologized and met with the two men, but also reached out to activists and experts in bias training to put together a curriculum for its 175,000 workers. That has put a spotlight on the little-known world of "unconscious bias training," which is used by many corporations, police departments and other organizations to help address racism in the workplace. The training is typically designed to get people to open up about implicit biases and stereotypes in encountering people of color, gender or other identities. The Perception Institute, a consortium of researchers consulting with Starbucks, defines implicit bias as attitudes — positive or negative — or stereotypes someone has toward a person or group without being conscious of it. A common example, according to some of its studies, is a tendency for white people to unknowingly associate black people with criminal behavior.

Diplomacy Heats Up Before Summit, With Trips by U.S., N. Korea

Diplomacy accelerated ahead of a potential summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with possible preparatory talks in the United States and Singapore in addition to ongoing discussions at a border village between the Koreas. South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported that senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol planned to head to the United States, possibly for talks on planning the summit on the future of North Korea's nuclear weapons program. He would be the most senior North Korean official to visit the United States in 18 years. Trump confirmed Kim's trip, saying he was flying to New York. The trip could be a reciprocal visit after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, twice in recent weeks for meetings with Kim Jong Un.

TV Anchor, Photojournalist Killed When Tree Falls on Vehicle

A TV news anchor and a photojournalist were killed when a tree fell on their vehicle in North Carolina as they reported on flooding and severe weather associated with Subtropical Storm Alberto, the television station said. WYFF-TV Anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer both worked in the Greenville, South Carolina, market for more than a decade, anchor Carol Goldsmith said on air, breaking the news. "Mike and Aaron were beloved members of our team — our family," Goldsmith said. The men were driving on U.S. Highway 176 near Tryon when the large tree fell on their vehicle, North Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Murico Stephens said McCormick and Smeltzer had just interviewed Tryon Fire Chief Geoffrey Tennant. They told Tennant to be careful with Alberto's remnant expected to bring more heavy rains and mudslides this week. He told them to be careful too.

Alberto Downgraded to Depression, Dumps Heavy Rains on South

Forecasters warn Alberto, a still-menacing depression after its Memorial Day landfall on the Gulf Coast, is scattering heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding. The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Alberto lumbered ashore in the Florida Panhandle and then weakened to a depression overnight as it trekked inland. The storm that sprang from warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico was now a vast, soggy system as it headed inland, dumping heavy rains in bursts all around the region. Though the storm had weakened, forecasters, warned, it was capable of potentially life-threatening flash floods in the coming hours or days as the vast system spreads over Alabama and large areas of Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas. Between four and eight inches of rain could soak the Florida Panhandle, Alabama, and western Georgia before the storm moves on.

Eminem Reacts to Nicki Minaj Dating Speculation

Eminem responded to speculation that he and Nicki Minaj are romantically involved. Relationship rumors between the two award-winning rappers began last week when Minaj was asked by an Instagram user if she was dating Eminem. Her response? "Yes." E! News reached out to reps for both rappers for additional comment, but one source told us that this is all simply a joke. Over the weekend though, Eminem addressed the speculation during his performance at the Boston Calling Music Festival. 103.3 AMP Radio tweeted video of the rapper asking the crowd, "How many people in Boston want me to date Nicki Minaj?"