Starbucks Holiday Cups have been released for the 2018 season. The coffee giant released four new designs, including one with bright red coffee cherries. Following the cup controversy in 2015, when Starbucks was criticized for a minimalist deign with no decoration, Starbucks has incorporated "memories from the past" into this years layout. Starbucks stores are celebrating the spirit of yesteryear with a modern twist. “Looking back at our heritage, we found something lovely in our own story, with beautiful coffee and flavors that come together to make the season magical,” spokeswoman, Kristy Cameron said.