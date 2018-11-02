 Starbucks Releases New Line of Holiday Cups - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Starbucks Releases New Line of Holiday Cups

By Alexandra Lo Re

4 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Published 2 hours ago
Starbucks Holiday Cups have been released for the 2018 season. The coffee giant released four new designs, including one with bright red coffee cherries. Following the cup controversy in 2015, when Starbucks was criticized for a minimalist deign with no decoration, Starbucks has incorporated "memories from the past" into this years layout. Starbucks stores are celebrating the spirit of yesteryear with a modern twist. “Looking back at our heritage, we found something lovely in our own story, with beautiful coffee and flavors that come together to make the season magical,” spokeswoman, Kristy Cameron said.
More Photo Galleries
Girl Awestruck by Michelle Obama Went as Her for Halloween
#DamageDone: Scenes From the Red Sox Championship Parade
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us