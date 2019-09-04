Connecticut Men Held Woman Against Her Will for 2 Days: Police

Two Stamford men are accused of holding a Florida woman against her will for two days, assaulting her, threatening her and not even allowing her to use the bathroom without being guarded.

The victim was able to escape on Aug. 22 and flagged down a driver who called police, police said.

The victim told investigators that she had escaped from a house where she had been held against her will.

She said that she had traveled from Florida to Connecticut to visit a former boyfriend, 39-year-old Simon Betser, and his friend, 33-year-old Ronald Kuzlik, picked her up and drove her to Betser‘s home on Aug. 20.

For two days, she was assaulted and threatened, according to police.

She wasn’t allowed to leave the residence, nor could she use the bathroom without Kuzlik guarding her, police said.

Late in the evening on Aug. 22, after suffering more abuse, she was able to escape and flag down a driver who was passing by. That person then called the police.

On Aug. 23, Stamford Police and members of the Special Victim’s Unit responded to Betser’s Longview Avenue to secure the scene while awaiting a search warrant.

While they were there, Betser emerged from his home with a “self-described” attack dog, sat in his driveway, spoke to officers in Russian and refused to cooperate with the investigation until a search warrant was produced, police said.

Betser was charged with cruelty to persons, assault in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, unlawful restraint, carrying a dangerous weapon and larceny in the second degree. He was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court today.

Kuzlik was charged with cruelty to persons, unlawful restraint and reckless endangerment. He was held on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17.

It's not clear if the two men have attorneys.