Staging Woodstock 50 a Challenge, Says Upstate NY Official - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Staging Woodstock 50 a Challenge, Says Upstate NY Official

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Woodstock 50 in Jeopardy After Investor Pulls Out

    A financial investor in the highly-anticipated Woodstock 50 festival said in a statement Monday it had "decided to cancel" the event, but the organizers say rumors of a cancellation are false. Jummy Olabanji reports.

    (Published Monday, April 29, 2019)

    A key local official says hosting the Woodstock 50 anniversary festival on short notice "could pose a significant challenge."

    A mass gathering permit application for the Vernon Downs harness track and casino in central New York was recently filed after operators of the original festival site pulled out last month.

    Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente released a statement Tuesday noting the challenge of preparing for the health and safety of residents and concert goers with the event just over a month away.

    The Woodstock festival has faced a series of setbacks, including the losses of a financial partner, a production company and original site, Watkins Glen International.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Sotheby's New York

    Vernon Downs has said they can host up to 65,000 people, far fewer than the 150,000 planned for Watkins Glen.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us