Three people were injured in a stabbing at Tanger Outlet mall on Saturday afternoon and police said they have a suspect in custody.

The suspect was 15 years old, said Capt. George Potts of the Mashantucket Tribal Police Department.

The three people who were hurt were taken to a local hospital, Potts said. They were expected to survive their injuries.

The mall at Foxwoods Casino wasn't locked down, Potts said.

The investigation was ongoing.

A spokesperson for the casino thanked first responders in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved with or affected by this incident," the statement said, "and we continue to work closely with Mashantucket Tribal Police throughout this investigation."