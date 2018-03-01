NBC 4 New York to Stream 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade Live

What to Know Live coverage of the parade begins March 17 at 11 a.m. online and on air

It's the 257th St. Patrick's Day parade in the city

The parade kicks off on 44th Street near St. Patrick's Cathedral and marches up Fifth Avenue to 79th Street

NBC 4 New York will offer exclusive, live coverage of New York City’s 257th St. Patrick’s Day Parade starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 17 and continuing through 2:30 p.m. The parade will also be streamed live on NBCNewYork.com.

Broadcast coverage will be co-anchored by "Today in New York" traffic reporter and "New York Live" contributor Lauren Scala, who will be joined by Ireland Calls Radio Show personalities Tommy Smyth and Treasa Goodwin-Smyth. Field reporting will be led by News 4 New York’s Gus Rosendale, who will offer reports from the parade kickoff on 44th Street and St. Patrick’s Cathedral and throughout the parade route up Fifth Avenue to 79th Street.

“WNBC is thrilled to be the exclusive television home of the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. We look forward to taking our viewers on a memorable journey up Fifth Avenue, filled with the unique sights and sounds of this long-standing New York tradition,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

Loretta Brennan Glucksman, co-founder of Glucksman Ireland House at New York University and Chair Emeritus of the American Ireland Fund, has been named Grand Marshal of the 2018 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade. A native of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Brennan Glucksman earned her undergraduate degree from Chestnut Hill College before embarking on a successful career in television, education and philanthropy.