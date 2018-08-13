A squirrel allegedly tried to hijack a police cruiser in Florida -- and the department's Facebook post about the critter has gone viral.

Port St. Lucie Police Department posted photos of the squirrel on the windshield of the vehicle in a convenience store parking lot, glaring inside intently with its clawed paws poised for action, to its Facebook page Monday morning.

"Squirrel tries to car-jack PSLPD officer while he was parked in a convenience store parking lot," the Facebook post read. "Squirrel got away after fleeing scene."



Within an hour, it had more than 530 reactions and 130 shares. At least 50 people weighed in with comments that ran the gamut from LOL to "Stop resisting!" and "Have you issued a BOLO?"

Anyone who sees the squirrel is asked to call Port St. Lucie Police.

