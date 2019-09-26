What to Know Some showers and thunderstorms may be in the forecast for Thursday afternoon as a cold front passes through the tri-state area

Some showers and thunderstorms may be in the forecast for Thursday afternoon as a cold front passes through the tri-state area, Storm Team 4 says.

Conditions are partly cloudy and sunny for most of the day, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. The temperatures are a little bit over average for this time of year but afternoon showers should cool us down by a few degrees.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms could come through around 3 p.m. but it will quickly pass through and leave the region by around 9 p.m.

As a result, Friday's temperatures should go down to around 75 degrees before rising slightly again for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are both expected to be nice and clear with highs around 80 degrees, according to Storm Team 4.

