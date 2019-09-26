Sporadic Showers, Storms Could Affect Afternoon Commute in Tri-State - NBC New York
Sporadic Showers, Storms Could Affect Afternoon Commute in Tri-State

The chance of showers and thunderstorms could come through around 3 p.m. but it will quickly pass through and leave the region by around 9 p.m.

    What to Know

    • Some showers and thunderstorms may be in the forecast for Thursday afternoon as a cold front passes through the tri-state area

    • Most of the day will be dry with highs in the low-to-mid 80s but a chance for the round of showers could start moving in around 3 p.m.

    • As a result, Friday's temperatures should go down to around 75 degrees before rising slightly again for the weekend

    Some showers and thunderstorms may be in the forecast for Thursday afternoon as a cold front passes through the tri-state area, Storm Team 4 says. 

    Conditions are partly cloudy and sunny for most of the day, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. The temperatures are a little bit over average for this time of year but afternoon showers should cool us down by a few degrees.

    The chance of showers and thunderstorms could come through around 3 p.m. but it will quickly pass through and leave the region by around 9 p.m.

    As a result, Friday's temperatures should go down to around 75 degrees before rising slightly again for the weekend.

    Saturday and Sunday are both expected to be nice and clear with highs around 80 degrees, according to Storm Team 4.

    Track the storms using our interactive radar below. 

     

