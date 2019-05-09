Spoil Your Fur Baby at SoHo Pop-Up 'Dogville' - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters

Finding Forever Homes Across the Country

Spoil Your Fur Baby at SoHo Pop-Up 'Dogville'

By Gianna Bruzzese

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Spoil Your Fur Baby at SoHo Pop-Up 'Dogville'

    What to Know

    • A pop-up for dogs is coming to SoHo

    • Dogville is kicking off May 10 with a red carpet featuring some of New York's top Instagram dog influencers

    • The 'pup-up' features a range of activities for dog owners to enjoy with their fur babies, including massages and a yum bar

    If your dog really is your best friend, a new pop-up will give you a chance to prove it, alongside others who believe four legs are better than two. 

    Starting Friday, dog lovers will be able to give back to their furry friends by taking them to Dogville. The “pup-up,” located in Soho, is advertised as a unique, interactive play space for dogs and dog-lovers.

    Dogville includes an indoor dog park, a destroyable living room, a food bar for pups and a puppy spa. 

    In the Go Wild living room, dogs are invited to "go nuts" in a replica of your living room made from soft blocks. Need to chill out afterwards? At the PAWsitive Reinforcement Spa, owners are taught how to massage and relax their dogs ("think Enya and purified water that’s hinted with a gentle scent of beef"). 

    Caught on Camera: Dogs in Bags on Trains

    [NATL-NY] New Yorkers' Dogged Determination to Get Pets on Trains

    Meanwhile, May 11 and 12 mark Dog Mom’s Weekend, where attendees will be celebrated with mimosas, dog-and-mom matching bandannas and professional photographers on site. 

    One in 10 dogs now have a social media account, according to a Dogville survey, and on average, dog owners post about their dogs on social media six times per week. 

    Dogville is kicking off Friday May 10 with a Red Carpet featuring some of New York's most Insta-famous dogs. It runs through June 2 and entry is $35

    They say a dog is a man’s (or woman’s) best friend. Starting May 10th, dog lovers will be able to give back to their furry friends by taking them to Dogville. The “pup-up,” located in Soho, is a unique interactive play space for dogs and dog-lovers.

    The space includes an indoor dog park, a “Go Wild” living room, a Yum Bar and a PAWsitive Reinforcement Puppy Spa. The Dogville pop-up will be open from May 10th to June 2nd, with hour-long sessions available each day, according to Secret NYC.

    Top Celebrity Photos: 'The Hustle' Premieres in Hollywood

    [NATL] Top Entertainment Photos: 'The Hustle' Premieres in Hollywood
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    May 11th and 12th is Dog Mom’s Weekend, where attendees will be celebrated with mimosas, dog and mom matching bandanas, and professional photographers on site. May 18th will feature a Vet Nutritionist, where a Pet Plate’s Vet Nutritionist will give a talk and answer pet questions. The whole family is invited to come by on May 19th for Family Day to learn from dog behaviourists and vets about picking the right pooch for their family dynamic.

    One in ten dogs now have a social media account, according to a Dogville survey, and on average, dog owners post about their dogs on social media six times per week. Dogville includes many instagrammable settings so guests can show the world how they spoil their fur babies.

    Those who don’t own a dog are still able to participate in the fun. Dogville’s Puppy Pit will have adoptable rescue and therapy dogs for guests to cuddle and play with. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased through Secret NYC or the Dogville website.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us