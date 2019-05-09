What to Know A pop-up for dogs is coming to SoHo

Dogville is kicking off May 10 with a red carpet featuring some of New York's top Instagram dog influencers

The 'pup-up' features a range of activities for dog owners to enjoy with their fur babies, including massages and a yum bar

If your dog really is your best friend, a new pop-up will give you a chance to prove it, alongside others who believe four legs are better than two.

Starting Friday, dog lovers will be able to give back to their furry friends by taking them to Dogville. The “pup-up,” located in Soho, is advertised as a unique, interactive play space for dogs and dog-lovers.

Dogville includes an indoor dog park, a destroyable living room, a food bar for pups and a puppy spa.

In the Go Wild living room, dogs are invited to "go nuts" in a replica of your living room made from soft blocks. Need to chill out afterwards? At the PAWsitive Reinforcement Spa, owners are taught how to massage and relax their dogs ("think Enya and purified water that’s hinted with a gentle scent of beef").

Meanwhile, May 11 and 12 mark Dog Mom’s Weekend, where attendees will be celebrated with mimosas, dog-and-mom matching bandannas and professional photographers on site.

One in 10 dogs now have a social media account, according to a Dogville survey, and on average, dog owners post about their dogs on social media six times per week.

Dogville is kicking off Friday May 10 with a Red Carpet featuring some of New York's most Insta-famous dogs. It runs through June 2 and entry is $35.