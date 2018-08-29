Police are trying to identify a group of people accused of groping several young girls at a popular water park on Long Island. (Published 31 minutes ago)

Group of Girls Claim They Were Groped at NY Water Park

Police are trying to identify a group of people in connection with an investigation after several young girls at a popular water park on Long Island claimed they were groped.

Surveillance video captured the group being led out of Splish Splash Water Park in Riverhead on Tuesday.

Four 11-year-old girls say they were touched inappropriately in the wave pool while on a YMCA trip to the park. Camp counselors alerted security and several people were escorted off the park’s property.

Now police say they want to talk to the woman and eight men.