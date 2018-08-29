Four 11-Year-Old Girls Claim They Were Groped at Popular NY Water Park - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Four 11-Year-Old Girls Claim They Were Groped at Popular NY Water Park

Published 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Group of Girls Claim They Were Groped at NY Water Park

    Police are trying to identify a group of people accused of groping several young girls at a popular water park on Long Island. (Published 31 minutes ago)

    Police are trying to identify a group of people in connection with an investigation after several young girls at a popular water park on Long Island claimed they were groped.

    Surveillance video captured the group being led out of Splish Splash Water Park in Riverhead on Tuesday.

    Four 11-year-old girls say they were touched inappropriately in the wave pool while on a YMCA trip to the park. Camp counselors alerted security and several people were escorted off the park’s property.

    Now police say they want to talk to the woman and eight men.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us