Spicer Unveils Melania Trump Wax Figures at Madame Tussauds

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer stands with wax figures of first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump at Madame Tussauds wax museum, April 25, 2018, in New York City. Spicer was on hand to help introduce the new wax figure of the first lady.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was on hand at Madame Tussauds in New York on Wednesday to help unveil the museum's newest addition — a wax figure of first lady Melania Trump.

The wax Melania Trump is part of a larger installation titled "Give Melania A Voice," NBC News reported. It will give visitors the opportunity to publish tweets on behalf of Melania on the museum's @MTMelaniaMoments Twitter page beginning on Thursday and lasting until May 31, 2018.

Spicer deemed the wax first lady very life-like, saying, "I’m not kidding, I looked at a photo I had with the first lady before I left and I mean — it's pretty remarkable how life-like it is, and the same thing with the president. It's impressive."

Trump's wax figure was put in place in January 2017. Madame Tussauds said it receives permission from subjects before creating the figures.