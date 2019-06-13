What to Know A 16-year-old driver was clocked going 170 kilometers per hour (about 106 mph) in a Camaro in Canada earlier this month, authorities said

The excuse the driver gave? "Too many hot wings & needed a bathroom," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Manitoba said

The driver got fined $966 for speeding, plus another $203 fine for not having a supervising licensed driver in the car

That's a new one.

Cops pulling over a driver tearing along a highway in Canada at a mind-blowing speed of 170 kilometers an hour (the equivalent of about 106 mph in a 62 mph-zone) encountered a 16-year-old behind the wheel -- and a highly unusual excuse.

"Too many hot wings & needed a bathroom," the driver told Royal Canadian Mounted Police Manitoba after being stopped in a Camaro earlier this month.

Driving rules vary by province in Canada, but 16-year-olds are eligible to drive with a supervising licensed driver for the most part under certain conditions. This kid didn't have one of those in the car either. Police added a $203 fine for that violation on top of issuing a $966 fine for speeding.

Next time, skip the hot wings. As police tweeted, there's "absolutely #noexcuses for that kind of speed."