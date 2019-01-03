What to Know A special education teacher in New Jersey admitted to making a threat against the school where he worked late last year, prosecutors say

Matthew Acosta, 34, of Kenilworth who was a Cranford-based teacher pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, a petty disorderly persons offense, acting Union County Prosecutor Michael A. Monahan announced Thursday.

A joint investigation by members of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Cranford Police Department allegedly found that on Nov. 1, 2018, Acosta made a comment to a colleague at Orange Avenue School in Cranford indicating that he might commit an act of gun violence at the school.

Acosta later indicated that he was not being serious when he made the remark, prosecutors say.

Acosta was arrested the next day without incident and later remanded pending a mental health evaluation for dangerousness. Prosecutors say that evaluation indicated that Acosta was not believed to be a danger to himself or others and he was released pending adjudication of the case.

Acosta forfeited his position as a teacher in the Cranford Public School District and will be permanently banned from ever again holding any public office in New Jersey, including any teaching position, according to the terms set down by Judge Superior Court Judge Joseph P. Donohue during sentencing.

Additionally, prosecutors say he also is permanently banned from visiting any Cranford Public School District property ever again.