La Nacional Spanish Benevolent Society is set to open a New York City restaurant and community gathering place on June 15 to celebrate their 150th anniversary.

The restaurant will be operated by La Nacional, and all proceeds from the restaurant will go to supporting the society.

The non-profit has teamed up with four Valencian chefs, sponsoring their visas and providing each chef with an apartment in their historical brownstone headquarters. Notable names such as Pablo Picasso and Frederico Garcia Lorca have also stayed there.

The society began in 1868, serving as a social center where Spanish immigrants could find support from other Spanish residents in New York. It continues to serve as a community for Spanish residents today.

All the money needed to open the restaurant was raised by donations.

