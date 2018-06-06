Southwest's Latest Flash Sale Offers NY Flights to West Palm Beach, Nashville for Under $100 - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Southwest's Latest Flash Sale Offers NY Flights to West Palm Beach, Nashville for Under $100

You have to move fast, though -- the deal only runs through Thursday

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Hottest Summer Accessories

    PureWow.com Style Contributor Brittney Levine shares her picks for the must-have new accessories to rock throughout summer. (Published Monday, June 4, 2018)

    What to Know

    • Southwest's latest flash sale offers one-way flights out of NY to places like West Palm Beach for under $100

    • You have to move fast, though -- the deal only runs through Thursday

    • Tickets are nonrefundable, blackout dates apply and some seats and markets are limited

    Summer travelers, rejoice! Southwest Airlines has launched its latest flash sale, offering one-way tickets from the New York area to vacation spots like Orlando, Nashville and Austin for under (well under, in some cases) $100.

    The sale, which runs only through Thursday, covers domestic travel from Aug. 21 through Dec. 13. Tickets are nonrefundable, blackout dates apply and some seats and markets are limited. That said, if you've got some flexibility, you can book a great weekend getaway for super cheap. 

    From Newark Airport, offers include one-way tickets to Austin, Texas, Fort Lauderdale, Indianapolis and Chicago starting at $79. From LaGuardia, offers include one-way tickets to Atlanta, Nashville, St. Louis and Tampa starting at $99, as well as one-ways to Denver starting at $129 and a one-way to Milwaukee starting at $79. 

    If you're flying out of Long Island (Islip), offers include a one-way ticket to West Palm Beach starting at $99, and a one-way to Baltimore starting at $49. 

    46 Local Pizzas Land on Annual List of America's Best

    These 46 Local Pizzas Have Landed on an Annual List of the 101 Best in America

    See the full list of deals and the fine print here.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us