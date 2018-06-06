PureWow.com Style Contributor Brittney Levine shares her picks for the must-have new accessories to rock throughout summer. (Published Monday, June 4, 2018)

Summer travelers, rejoice! Southwest Airlines has launched its latest flash sale, offering one-way tickets from the New York area to vacation spots like Orlando, Nashville and Austin for under (well under, in some cases) $100.

The sale, which runs only through Thursday, covers domestic travel from Aug. 21 through Dec. 13. Tickets are nonrefundable, blackout dates apply and some seats and markets are limited. That said, if you've got some flexibility, you can book a great weekend getaway for super cheap.

From Newark Airport, offers include one-way tickets to Austin, Texas, Fort Lauderdale, Indianapolis and Chicago starting at $79. From LaGuardia, offers include one-way tickets to Atlanta, Nashville, St. Louis and Tampa starting at $99, as well as one-ways to Denver starting at $129 and a one-way to Milwaukee starting at $79.

If you're flying out of Long Island (Islip), offers include a one-way ticket to West Palm Beach starting at $99, and a one-way to Baltimore starting at $49.

See the full list of deals and the fine print here.