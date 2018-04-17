Raw chopper footage shows a large response on the runway, with more than a dozen firefighters and several emergency vehicles surrounding the damaged plane.

What to Know A Southwest Airlines flight from LaGuardia to Dallas Love Field made an emergency landing in Philadelphia

Southwest Flight 1380 apparently experienced an engine issue

The plane landed safely, the airline said in a statement

A Southwest Airlines flight from LaGuardia to Dallas Love Field made an emergency landing in Philadelphia Tuesday morning after suffering serious engine damage.

Flight 1380 landed just before noon. Helicopter images from NBC Philadelphia show bent metal and what looked to be part of the front of the engine missing entirely.

The plane had 143 passengers and five crew aboard.

Passenger photos on social media also showed what appeared to be serious damage to the engine.

At least a dozen firefighters and several emergency vehicles flooded the scene.

These Countries Have the Highest Threat Levels for Traveling

Southwest said the plane diverted "because of an operational event" and that it landed safely with no emergency slide deployment.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries. Passengers were taken off the plane via a set of mobile stairs.

One terrified passenger posted a live video to his Facebook page during the ordeal. The grainy footage shows a man attempting to secure his yellow oxygen mask while updating loved ones following his feed.

"Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!" Facebook user Marty Martinez wrote. He then added, "We are bracing for landing!!"

Top News Pics: Investigators Kept From Syria Gas Attack Site

Philadelphia Airport said flights were arriving and departing as normal but that passengers should expect delays.