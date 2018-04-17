Southwest Airlines Flight From LaGuardia to Dallas Makes Emergency Landing in Philadelphia After Blown Engine - NBC New York
DEVELOPING: 
Southwest Flight From NYC Blows Engine
Southwest Airlines Flight From LaGuardia to Dallas Makes Emergency Landing in Philadelphia After Blown Engine

Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 was headed to Dallas Love Field

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    Raw Footage Shows Blown Engine on Southwest Flight

    Raw chopper footage shows a large response on the runway, with more than a dozen firefighters and several emergency vehicles surrounding the damaged plane.

    (Published 26 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A Southwest Airlines flight from LaGuardia to Dallas Love Field made an emergency landing in Philadelphia

    • Southwest Flight 1380 apparently experienced an engine issue

    • The plane landed safely, the airline said in a statement

    A Southwest Airlines flight from LaGuardia to Dallas Love Field made an emergency landing in Philadelphia Tuesday morning after suffering serious engine damage. 

    Flight 1380 landed just before noon. Helicopter images from NBC Philadelphia show bent metal and what looked to be part of the front of the engine missing entirely.

    The plane had 143 passengers and five crew aboard. 

    Passenger photos on social media also showed what appeared to be serious damage to the engine. 

    At least a dozen firefighters and several emergency vehicles flooded the scene.

    Southwest said the plane diverted "because of an operational event" and that it landed safely with no emergency slide deployment. 

    It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries. Passengers were taken off the plane via a set of mobile stairs. 

    One terrified passenger posted a live video to his Facebook page during the ordeal. The grainy footage shows a man attempting to secure his yellow oxygen mask while updating loved ones following his feed.

    "Something is wrong with our plane! It appears we are going down! Emergency landing!! Southwest flight from NYC to Dallas!!" Facebook user Marty Martinez wrote. He then added, "We are bracing for landing!!"

    Philadelphia Airport said flights were arriving and departing as normal but that passengers should expect delays. 

