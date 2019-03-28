What to Know An NJ police department wants to honor a group of kids who helped make an extra special birthday for a 5-year-old boy with autism

Police say a mom took her 5-year-old son, who has high functioning autism and ADHD, to the South Brunswick Skate Park Tuesday

The older kids showed up and included him, singing happy birthday and giving him a mini skateboard; cops want to throw them a pizza party

Cops in New Jersey want help identifying a group of kids they say "turned into superheroes" right behind their police headquarters earlier this week, helping a 5-year-old boy with autism have a birthday celebration to remember.

South Brunswick Police say a mom took her 5-year-old son, who has high functioning autism and ADHD, to the South Brunswick Skate Park Tuesday for his birthday. The boy was riding a scooter when some older kids showed up.

The older kids went out of their way to make the boy's birthday special, including him in their skating and singing happy birthday to him, police say. One of the kids even gave him a mini skateboard and taught him how to use it.

"These kids showed the care and compassion of Superheroes," the department tweeted. "We want to throw them a little pizza party to recognize their Superhero status. If you know who they are contact Lieutenant Gene Rickle."