Sources: 4 Softball Players Arrested After Chaos Breaks Out at Game Site

By Brian Thompson

Published 2 hours ago

    Sources: 4 Softball Players Arrested After Chaos Breaks Out at Game Site
    Four softball players were charged with disorderly conduct after chaos erupted at a game site in New Jersey, sources tell News 4 New York.

    According to the sources, fans were being cited for drinking and smoking hookah at the game site in Pulaski Park, located in Passaic, late Sunday afternoon. 

    However, some of the players allegedly objected to this and confronted police -- prompting their arrests.

    Additional information was not immediately available.

