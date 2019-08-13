What to Know Four softball players were charged with disorderly conduct after chaos erupted at a game site in New Jersey, sources tell News 4 New York

According to the sources, fans were being cited for drinking and smoking hookah at the game site in Passaic's Pulaski Park on Sunday

However, some of the players allegedly objected to this and confronted police -- prompting their arrests

Four softball players were charged with disorderly conduct after chaos erupted at a game site in New Jersey, sources tell News 4 New York.

According to the sources, fans were being cited for drinking and smoking hookah at the game site in Pulaski Park, located in Passaic, late Sunday afternoon.

However, some of the players allegedly objected to this and confronted police -- prompting their arrests.

Additional information was not immediately available.