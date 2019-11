Police are searching for a man they say attempted to kidnap a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources close to the investigation tell News 4.

The girl was walking to school near Belmont Avenue and Vermont Street when the man who was wearing a red hoodie pulled a knife on the girl and demanded she go with him, the sources say, adding the suspect took off running.

Police are searching the area.

Additional information was not immediately available.