What to Know Gunmen jumped from a car and opened fire at a man walking in a suburban Long Island town Monday morning, a source tells News 4

According to the source, it appears that "multiple" shots were directed at the person walking in Massapequa Park

He was the “target” of the incident but some shots did strike a nearby home, the source says; No injuries have been reported

A man managed to escape with his life after gunmen jumped from a car and opened fire as he was walking in a suburban Long Island town Monday morning, a law enforcement source tells News 4.

According to the source, it appears that "multiple" shots were directed at the person walking in the area of Manhattan and Glengariff avenues in Massapequa Park.

Although the man was the “target” of the incident, some shots did strike a nearby home, the source says.

A married couple were in the house sleeping on the couch the front window at the time of the incident, but managed to dodge the flying bullets.

The homeowner tells News 4 he is sick to his stomach about what took place and fears for his family's safety. He says that surveillance video apparently shows two men in masks outside firing at a barefoot man. News 4 could not immediately obtain the video.

However, pictures obtained by News 4 show a broken window and a door with at least two bullet holes.

No other information was readily available.