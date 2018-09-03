Son of Assistant to Brooklyn Borough President Killed in Shooting: Source - NBC New York
Son of Assistant to Brooklyn Borough President Killed in Shooting: Source

By Ida Siegal

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Deadly Shooting in Brooklyn

    A shooting in Bed-Stuy killed one man and injured another, law enforcement sources say. The victim who died was the son of an assistant to the Brooklyn borough hall president, sources say.

    What to Know

    • Two men were shot in Bed-Stuy on Sunday afternoon, police say

    • One of the victims died, he was the son of an assistant to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, law enforcement sources say

    • No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing

    The son of an assistant to the Brooklyn borough president was gunned down in broad daylight Sunday, law enforcement sources said. 

    Two men were shot at about 4 p.m. at Spencer Place and Hancock Street in Bed-Stuy, police said. 

    “I heard gunshots at first and the screaming after," said witness Justin Yang.
    "So I come out and I turn down there and I see one guy laying on the corner.”

    According to law enforcement sources, one of the men died. 

    The victim is the son of an assistant to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, law enforcement sources said. 

    Law enforcement sources tell us the victim is Jack Lester. The borough president's office confirmed that Jack Lester is the son of an office employee.

    Witnesses said they heard an argument before the shots rang out. 

    "It sounded trivial nothing serious," said Joel Rodriguez. 

    The condition of the other victim wasn't immediately released. 

    No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing. 

