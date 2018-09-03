A shooting in Bed-Stuy killed one man and injured another, law enforcement sources say. The victim who died was the son of an assistant to the Brooklyn borough hall president, sources say. Ida Siegal reports. (Published 13 minutes ago)

The son of an assistant to the Brooklyn borough president was gunned down in broad daylight Sunday, law enforcement sources said.

Two men were shot at about 4 p.m. at Spencer Place and Hancock Street in Bed-Stuy, police said.

“I heard gunshots at first and the screaming after," said witness Justin Yang.

"So I come out and I turn down there and I see one guy laying on the corner.”

According to law enforcement sources, one of the men died.

The victim is the son of an assistant to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, law enforcement sources said.

Law enforcement sources tell us the victim is Jack Lester. The borough president's office confirmed that Jack Lester is the son of an office employee.

Witnesses said they heard an argument before the shots rang out.

"It sounded trivial nothing serious," said Joel Rodriguez.

The condition of the other victim wasn't immediately released.

No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.