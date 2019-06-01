Son Shoots Father to Death in New Paltz, Then Commits Suicide: Police - NBC New York
Son Shoots Father to Death in New Paltz, Then Commits Suicide: Police

Published 22 minutes ago

    A parking lot in New Paltz where a father was found shot to death.

    A 22-year-old man shot his father to death Saturday morning in New Paltz, then took his own life as officers approached him, police said. 

    The father, Andrew K. Kaartine, 58, was found shot in the parking lot of the Plaza Diner, New Paltz police said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. 

    A red Camaro was seen leaving the scene and police followed it on the New York State Thruway to Saugerties where it crashed, police said. As officers approached, he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

    Police said there was no ongoing danger to the public. 

