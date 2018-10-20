Son Dead, Father Wounded After Stabbing in NYC: Police

What to Know A father was wounded and his son was killed in a stabbing after the two men got into an argument with another man, police said

The 56-year-old father and his 35-year-old son allegedly beat up another man after getting into an argument with him, police said

The man left, then returned with a group, and the father and son were later found with stab wounds to their chests, according to police

The 56-year-old father and his 35-year-old son allegedly beat up another man after getting into an argument with him on 152nd Street, near Frederick Douglass Boulevard, in Harlem Friday night, the NYPD said.

The man left the location, then returned with a group of friends, according to police.

Police responding to a 911 call found the father and son with stab wounds to their chests around 10:51 p.m., the NYPD said.

Both of the men were taken to the hospital, where the son was pronounced dead, according to police.

His father remains in stable condition, the NYPD said. Police didn’t immediately release the son’s name.

No one has been arrested in connection with the stabbings, and an investigation is ongoing.