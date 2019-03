NEW YORK, NY - JULY 15: A Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) train sits at the platform on July 15, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Currently there are no new negotiations scheduled between the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and unions representing Long Island Rail Road workers after talks broke off abruptly on July 14. Around 300,000 riders, commuters and tourists, rely on the railroad every day which travels between Long Island and New York City. With Long Island Rail Road union leaders threatening to strike as early as Sunday, July 20, with pay increases and health care contributions are some of the issues being debated. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

LIRR service was temporarily suspended on several branches Monday evening due to a downed power line on the tracks, the agency said.

Service was temporarily suspended on the Ronkonkoma, Huntington/Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches due to a downed PSEGLI power line on the tracks west of Hicksville, the railroad said in a tweet.

LIRR suggested using alternate branches, like the Babylon, Port Washington and Montauk branches.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.