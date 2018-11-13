Car Slams Into NJ Social Security Office, Up to 20 Hurt - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
Car Slams Into NJ Social Security Office, Up to 20 Hurt

One or two people were critically hurt while 10 to 20 others suffered less serious injuries when a car wound up inside the Social Security Office in Egg Harbor Township Tuesday, police say

By Dan Stamm

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    At least one person was critically injured, while 10 to 20 others suffered less serious injuries, as a car crashed into the Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County, Social Security field office Tuesday morning.

    A car slammed into a Social Security office near the Jersey shore Tuesday morning leaving multiple people hurt, some critically.

    The Nissan sedan crashed into the front of the Social Security field office off Fire Road (County Route 651) in Egg Harbor Township around 9:50 a.m.

    Many people were inside the building at the time. One or two people were critically hurt while 10 to 20 others suffered less serious injuries, police said. Ambulances carrying some the injured sped from the scene.

    You could see the car through a large hole left in the side of the building.

    A Nissan sedan wound up entirely inside the Social Security field office in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, on Nov. 13, 2018. See Larger
    Photo credit: NBC10

    The U.S. Social Security Administration said that an investigation at the location is ongoing and that local police are handling it. Police said the crash appeared to be an accident.

    The Egg Harbor Township field office, and ones like it, allows people to have face-to-face meetings to address any Social Security concerns, the administration says on its website.

      

