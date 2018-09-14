What to Know The JFK Knights and the Clifton Mustangs postponed their Friday night game after both teams engaged in "unbecoming social media conduct"

The Paterson school district superintendent said it was both inappropriate and taunting language

The game was rescheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Clifton Saturday

A Friday night high school game was postponed in New Jersey after school leaders say players on both teams engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct.

The JFK Knights and the Clifton Mustangs postponed the game after players on both teams engaged in what the schools called unbecoming social media conduct.

The exact message in the written post by a Clifton High School player and the video post by Kennedy High School players were unclear. But the Paterson school district superintendent said it was both inappropriate and taunting language.

She said in a statement, "Paterson Public Schools has zero tolerance for any level of bullying or demeaning another person."

Parents who were expecting a game Friday night said they were conflicted, on the one hand understanding the schools need to say a message, and on the other saying it's a common problem not limited to their kids.

"Everybody does it, from the NFL, college," said Paterson parent Andre Gardner. "That's what's wrong with social media today. Everybody's on social media, social media, social media. Just play the game."

The game was rescheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Clifton Saturday. The JFK players identified in the video will serve a one-game suspension for Saturday's game. A message was left with Clifton Public Schools.