Scaffolding Collapses in SoHo, Reports of Injuries

A bystander shot this video of firefighters responding to a scaffolding collapse in SoHo. Credit: @eringoscratch/Instagram (Published 40 minutes ago)

A large scaffolding collapsed in SoHo, scattering debris across the street, photos and video from the scene show.

Four people were injured, a source within the FDNY told NBC 4 New York. One person suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, the other three suffered minor injuries, the source said.

Video and photos showed large metal bars and pieces of wood scattered across the street as bystanders watched. Several fire trucks were at the scene.

At least one person was seen being taken away on a stretcher.

The scaffolding collapsed at Broadway and Prince Street, in the heart of SoHo.

A wind advisory was in effect for all of New York City on Sunday until 6 p.m., with a warning of possibly dangerous gusts up to 50 mph.

Top Tri-State News Photos





