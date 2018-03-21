New Yorkers Capture Snowstorm Sights and Sounds

New Yorkers share their views of the snowstorm across the city. In order of appearance: a snowy Central Park, whiteout from under Manhattan Bridge, blowing umbrella at Columbus Circle, inches of snow in Brooklyn, a Swedish snow song in Red Hook, and a snowy subway ride in Queens. (Published 3 hours ago)

