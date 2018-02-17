What to Know Winter Storm watches and warnings are in effect until Sunday evening for much of the tri-state, according to Storm Team 4

The suburbs to the north and west of the city will see 3-6 inches of snow while areas closer to NYC will see 1 to 3 inches of slush

The snow and mix move out early Sunday and the temperatures will again sour into the 50s

A winter storm warning was issued for parts of New York City, where up to 7 inches of snow is expected by Sunday morning.

The warning was issued for Manhattan, the Bronx and Queens from 5 p.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday. The warning was also issued for southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, Long Island and most of the lower Hudson Valley.

Brooklyn and Staten Island were expected to get less snow, Storm Team 4 said, while the northern Bronx and areas north and west of the city will likely get more.

Winter storm watches were in effect for most of the rest of the region.

New York City officials issued a hazardous travel advisory from 7 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday. New Yorkers should prepare for snow-covered roads and limited visibility.

“With snow expected, slippery roads may make travel difficult this weekend,” said Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. “Give yourself some extra travel time and use caution while you’re out on Saturday night and Sunday morning.”



Saturday will start sunny, but clouds will build in by the afternoon and temperatures will plummet to the upper 30s, setting the stage for a wintry mix around sunset. Forecasters say most of the tri-state will see snow to start, but the north and west areas will see the significant accumulations.

The snow and mix will move out early Sunday and milder temperatures will begin to settle back in. The start of the week work will be cloudy but highs will soar back into the 50s.