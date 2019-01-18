Road Bans, Restrictions in NY, NJ Ahead of Winter Storm

The winter storm set to bear down on the region this weekend is expected to make travel hazardous through the weekend into Monday. Precipitation will be heavy at times, making travel difficult; a potential flash freeze could completely ice roads over and intense wind gusts could fell tree limbs, creating potential blockades throughout the area.

The following travel restrictions and bans are in effect for the tri-state:

NEW JERSEY ROADS AND HIGHWAYS

Effective Saturday, January 19, at 12 p.m., there will be a commercial vehicle travel restriction for the following roadways:

• I-195 (entire length)

• I-78 (entire length)

• I-80 (entire length)

• I-280 (entire length)

• I-287 (entire length)

• I-295 (including and between exits 60-76)

The commercial vehicle travel restriction does NOT apply to the following roadways:

• New Jersey Turnpike

• Garden State Parkway

The commercial vehicle travel restriction applies to:

• All tractor-trailers

• Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks

• Passenger vehicles pulling trailers

• Recreational vehicles

• Motorcycles



NEW YORK ROADS AND HIGHWAYS

Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, tractor trailers and buses will be banned from the following interstate highways in New York:

DOT Highways:

I-88 from Binghamton to Albany

I-86/Rt 17 from PA border to I-87 (entire length)

I-81 from PA Border to Canadian Border

I-84 from PA Border to CT Border

I-684 from I-287 to I-84

I-87 from Albany to Canadian Border

I-390 from I-86 to I-90

I-99 from PA Border to I-86

I-90 from Thruway Exit 24 to Berkshire Spur Exit B2 (through Cap Dist)

Rt 219 from Peters Rd to I-90 (expressway section)

I-190 - full length (both Thruway and DOT sections)

I-290 - full length

Rt 5 Skyway - I-190 to NY179 (Milestrip Rd)

Rt 400 - NY16 to I-90

I-390, I-490, I-590 around Rochester

Alternate Route 7 in Albany County

Thruway highways:

I-90 from PA line to Albany (Int. 24)

I-87 from Albany (Int. 24) to NYC line

I-287 (from Suffern to I-95)

Berkshire Spur from the Thruway Mainline to the Mass line

MASS TRANSIT

Get real-time updates from all your key transit sources below as the storms socks the tri-state area. And get the latest forecast details from Storm Team 4 here.

(Remember to scroll down to find the latest update from your relevant agency, as transit situations can evolve quickly.)