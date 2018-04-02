A wintry weather system pummeled the tri-state area with more than 5 inches of snow in some spots and near that much in Central Park, making it the biggest April snowstorm for the city in at least 15 years.

Many across the tri-state awoke to fairly shocking views of snow blanketing trees, parks and roads. Click here for the latest snow totals in your neighborhood from the National Weather Service or scroll through the gallery below.

Note: The National Weather Service usually updates observed totals hourly, but timing may vary.

Updated Snow Totals Come in for NYC, Upstate, NJ, CT