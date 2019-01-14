Heard About a Big Snowstorm Coming? What We Really Know

What to Know Storm Team 4 is monitoring the potential for another storm system that could bring snow or rain or both to the tri-state area this weekend

At this point, it's too early to tell how much precipitation or impact there might be locally

Regardless of how much precipitation falls, models point toward some of the coldest air of the season arriving after the storm

Computer models show a storm rolling through the region next weekend, but before you cancel your plans, Storm Team 4 warns it is too early to know how bad it will be for the tri-state area.

Here's what we know so far:

Rain and snow are in the official Storm Team 4 forecast for Saturday and Sunday, but the exact track low pressure takes as it rolls off the East Coast will determine whether the city gets hit hard with either rain or snow or sees a messy mix.

Photo credit: News 4

If you’re traveling next weekend, then you should keep a close eye on the changing forecast throughout the week. As we get closer to the weekend, Storm Team 4 will pinpoint exactly where rain and snow will fall and how much to expect. As always, any shift in the track can have a dramatic impact.

Meanwhile, as for the next few days, temperatures are expected to slowly inch up into the 40s by mid-week after a frigid start to Monday. The mercury should fall later in the week as colder air sinks back into the region, but conditions are expected to stay dry as eyes turn to the developing weekend system.