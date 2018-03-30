 Thought Winter Was Over? Rain-Snow Mix Possible for Monday Commute - NBC New York
Thought Winter Was Over? Rain-Snow Mix Possible for Monday Commute

By Storm Team 4

3 hours ago

Thought winter was over? Not quite. Storm Team 4 says a rain-snow mix is possible for Monday's morning commute. While it won't be much if any real accumulation, it could still be a bit sloppy. Here's what you need to know.
