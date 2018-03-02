How Is It Snowing and Raining at the Same Time? An Explanation - NBC New York
How Is It Snowing and Raining at the Same Time? An Explanation

According to Storm Team 4, there's no crazy weather phenomenon happening

Published 3 hours ago

Strong downpours partially flooded NJ Transit tracks in Hoboken Terminal. Then snow rained down on top of it.

A ferocious nor'easter is dumping flooding downpours and snow on the tri-state area, crippling travel across the Northeast and downing trees and power lines. The worst wind is expected in the late afternoon into the evening Friday. With all the weather questions spewing onto social media, though, one stands out in particular.

How the heck is it snowing and raining at the same time?

It doesn't look like sleet. In Hoboken, New Jersey, the train terminal was flooded by downpours as huge snowflakes fell onto the saturated trackbed. 

According to Storm Team 4, there's no crazy weather phenomenon happening. Temperatures in the cloud and below, down to ground level, are not far below freezing so there's a mix of actual snow and melted snow (rain) falling. 

Some people may not realize a lot of the rain we see starts out as snow but melts by the time it comes closer to the ground. Even if there's no bizarre explanation, it's still pretty cool to watch. Check out the video above. 

