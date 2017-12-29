Snow to Sweep Over Frozen Tri-State, New Year's Revelers Warned of Dangerous Cold - NBC New York
DEVELOPING
incendio-bronx-9
NYC Fire Tragedy
5 Kids Among 12 Dead in Blaze Horror
OLY-NY
Storm Team 4

Storm Team 4

Stay ahead of the storm with the team you trust

Snow to Sweep Over Frozen Tri-State, New Year's Revelers Warned of Dangerous Cold

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Chris Cimino's forecast for December 29th (Published 6 hours ago)

    Already dealing with a deep, prolonged freeze, the tri-state is expected to see snow this weekend, just ahead of New Year's celebrations. 

    Storm Team 4 says snow showers will move in from the west beginning Saturday morning and continue through much of the afternoon. It will be a light, powdery snow, so anything that falls on the frozen ground will stick very quickly. 

    While most of the region will only see around of an inch of snow, parts of eastern Long Island could accumulations reach up between 2 to 3 inches by the time the last squalls exit in the evening, according to Storm Team 4. 

    Alternate parking rules in New York City will be suspended Saturday to make for easier snow removal. 

    Tobacco, Uber, Tickets: New Laws for the Tri-State in 2018

    New Laws Taking Effect in NY, NJ and Conn. in 2018
    Getty Images

    Temperatures will continue to stay below freezing, though light winds will cut the chill just a tiny bit, allowing for highs to peak in the mid to upper 20s.

    Revelers planning to head to Times Square for New Year's Eve, be warned: it will be dangerously cold, with temperatures forecast to be around 12 degrees by midnight -- though it will feel like -2 degrees. 

    The new year will start off bitterly cold, with New Year's Day forecast to reach only 18 degrees, even with sunshine. 

    dddd

    Meteorologist, WNBC

    30 Rockefeller Plaza

    New York, NY 10112

    (212) 664- 6751

    Erica.grow@nbcuni.com

    Find me on Facebook

    Follow me on Twitter

    WNBC logo

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us