What to Know Two storm systems are expected to slide through the tri-state area overnight, creating a complicated forecast for the region

While major snow accumulations are unlikely, an inch or two of wet, slushy snow could slow down the commute for some early Thursday

Minor changes in track and timing of the systems could cause drastic changes in impact for Thursday's AM commute; stay with Storm Team 4

Two storm systems are expected to slide through the tri-state area overnight, bringing a wintry mix to parts of the region. Storm Team 4 says this particular forecast is complicated, and minor changes in the track and timing of the systems could cause drastic changes in impact for Thursday's AM commute.

Low pressure moving up from the south will push rain over the Jersey Shore and much of Long Island after midnight. At the same time, an upper-level disturbance will clip northern parts of the tri-state area, dropping some snow.

Photo credit: Storm Team 4

The timing and track of the two systems are crucial for determining where wintry weather will develop, Storm Team 4 says. At this point, it appears New York City will see mainly rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Thursday morning commute impacts at this point appear minimal.

Photo credit: Storm Team 4

The Jersey Shore and southern sections of Long Island should see a chilly rain, while a rain-snow mix is expected on the north side of Long Island, Connecticut and the Hudson Valley. While major snow accumulations are unlikely, an inch or two of wet, slushy snow could slow down the commute for some early Thursday.

Photo credit: Storm Team 4

That could all change, of course. Stay with Storm Team 4 for the latest timing and expectations throughout the day. Track the weather with our interactive radar here or below, and check here for any severe weather alerts in your neighborhood.