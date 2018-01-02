What to Know At this point, the city could get anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow, but the track of the storm remains highly subject to change

Some places on the coast, including Montauk, could get up to 6 inches of the white stuff between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Friday

A winter storm watch is in effect Wednesday night and Thursday for Monmouth and Ocean counties in NJ as well as for NY's Suffolk County

The first widespread snowfall of 2018 is looming for the tri-state area, with anywhere from 0 to 12 inches expected for a wide swath of the region from New York City to Long Island, and a 22 percent chance of the five boroughs seeing 6 inches or more, according to the National Weather Service and Storm Team 4.

The track of the storm remains highly uncertain, with less or heavier snow predicted for the tri-state area depending on how the system moves over the next 24 to 36 hours, but here's what you need to know right now.

4-Day Outlook: The current forecast calls for roughly 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulating in and around the city between about 7 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Friday, with lesser amounts further to the north and west. Coastal areas have the best chance for more snow, with totals of 3 to 6 inches forecast and more accumulation possible across parts of eastern Long Island.

According to Storm Team 4, the absolute worst case scenario would bring a foot of snow to the city, more than a foot to Long Island and parts of the Jersey Shore, which may be pummeled by wind gusts up to 60 mph. That is not the likely outcome at this point, but the storm track remains highly changeable.

TUESDAY: It remains bitter cold, with the vicious arctic air that has numbed the region for the last week still in place before moving off the coast Wednesday. Brutally cold wind chills mean frostbite to exposed skin can occur in as little as 30 minutes, so take care whenever you're outside.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures trend slightly upward, though it'll still be below freezing. Cloud buildup over the course of the day may generate some snow showers around midnight, leading into Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Given the latest trend in models, it appears that the bulk of this rapidly intensifying storm system will track offshore, but will still impact much of the coastal areas during the day. If the storm tracks further west, most of the tri-state will have a better chance at seeing heavier snow showers and gusty winds. At this point, commuters should expect a difficult morning commute with snow and wind, especially near the coast. Snow should wind down by the afternoon commute from West to East, but conditions will likely remain difficult into the night across Long Island, Storm Team 4 says.



A winter storm watch is in effect Wednesday night and Thursday for Monmouth and Ocean counties in New Jersey, as well as for Suffolk County on Long Island, as tri-state residents brace for the potential of up to 6 inches of snow and winds of more than 40 mph.

Actual totals highly depend on the storm track. Montauk could get 4 to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service, but those forecasters say there's also a 39 percent chance that area could get even more snow. Check out the National Weather Service's graphic below for details on the current forecast and possibilities.

Photo credit: National Weather Service

FRIDAY: The precipitation won't leave higher temps behind when it moves out. Forecasters say high temperatures Friday and Saturday are not expected to get above 14 degrees. Storm Team 4 says actual temps in the city could hit -2 on Friday, with -15 north and west. Widespread school closings are possible because of the cold, Storm Team 4 says. The frigid weather has already been blamed for school closures, with three schools in Long Island's Hempstead district -- Front, Prospect and Hempstead High -- forced to close Tuesday due to burst pipes and limited heat. All but Prospect will likely open Wednesday.



Check the latest school closings here.

