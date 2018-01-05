What to Know Wind chills below zero in much of the tri-state will make the clean up process after the vicious snowstorm much more difficult

Meteorologists are forecasting brutally cold wind chills through the weekend with no temperatures above freezing until at least Monday

Hundreds of schools are reported delays and closures, however, NYC schools will reopen Friday, according to Mayor de Blasio

A day after a vicious winter storm assaulted the tri-state, residents are bracing for a potentially historic deep freeze that will not only send temperatures plunging, but hinder snow cleanup as well.

Many of the conditions that impacted the area on Thursday amid the storm will also be felt Friday as the region begins to dig out. Many schools across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are already reporting delays and closures, however, NYC schools will reopen Friday, according to Mayor de Blasio. Some upset residents have even started a petition to keep city schools closed, citing slippery roads as a top concern.

Blizzard Strikes East Coast After Bitter Cold Snap



Meteorologists are forecasting brutally cold wind-chills through the weekend and, according to Storm Team 4, the inches, or even a foot or more in some spots, isn’t going anywhere soon. Strong wind gusts of 40 mph or more will lead to blowing and drifting snow and will send temperatures into the teens with feel-like temps even colder.

Those commuting Friday morning will face what feels like -11 degrees and, despite a return of sunshine, the cold only gets worse from there. From Friday night into Saturday morning, it will feel like -10 to -20 degrees across the tri-state.

commuter alert Subway Chaos as Deep Freeze Affects Signals, Some Tracks

Wind chill warnings went into effect at 1 a.m. Friday for Pike, Sussex, Western Ulter and eastern Dutchess counties until Sunday morning, Storm Team 4 said. The rest of the tri-state is under a wind chill advisory.

In New York City, some areas, such as Queens, saw at least 13 inches of snow, which exceeded the initial forecast of 6 to 8 inches. Central Park got 9.8 inches of snow, while JFK Airport saw 8 inches. Check the latest snow totals in your neighborhood here.

For those seeking cover in subway stations, the whipping winds also blew snow inside and onto platforms.

The Department of Sanitation warned residents that treated streets in the city may not show blacktop just yet and driving conditions may still be difficult after the storm.



It Snowed Underground in NYC, Too

Alternate-side parking is suspended in the city through Saturday, though meter rules remain in effect.

Flights will remain suspended at John F. Kennedy Airport until 7 a.m., officials said, but LaGuardia and Newark were operating again although travelers should expect additional intermittent delays on Friday.

Suffolk County Gets Socked by More Than Foot of Snow

The dig out begins in Suffolk County on Long Island after a punishing storm dropped more than a foot of snow. Michael George reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

In Suffolk County on Long Island, an area that saw more than a foot of snow, including Islip, which measured 15.8 inches of the white stuff, the biggest danger is the roads. Blowing snow is recovering the already-paved black tops and a refreeze of black ice threatens the roads that are clear. Parts of Suffolk, especially the eastern parts, saw snow totals of more than a foot.

The Long Island Rail Road is a big concern for commuters who use train service. MTA officials said the LIRR is completely exposed to the elements and that they're worried about the effects of freezing temperatures overnight into Friday.

NJ Works to Return to Normal After Bruising Snowstorm

Parts of New Jersey saw more than a foot of snow after a punishing storm unleashed its fury on the tri-state. Brian Thompson reports. (Published Friday, Jan. 5, 2018)

In New Jersey, residents try to return to normal, but the punishing storm was too much to keep up with. The roof of a gas station in Garfield was seen teetering precariously amid the powerful winds, before it was finally seen twisting and toppling off altogether. Parts of New Jersey, especially along the shore, saw more than a foot of snow.

Citi Bike Appears to Levitate in Gusty NYC Snow

A docked Citi Bike is seen being tossed around like a toy at 41st St by 8th Ave on Thursday. (Published Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018)

Spotter reports published by the National Weather Service say at least six towns in Ocean County reported double-digit snow totals.

Relief from the colder, snowy conditions may not come until at least Monday when the teeth-shattering cold eases a bit and the tri-state will see temperatures rise above the freezing mark for the first time in days.

Dramatic Images From 2018's Tri-State 'Blizzard of Terror'