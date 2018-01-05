What to Know Two men in their 50s died of apparent heart attacks while removing snow on Long Island as a beastly winter storm bore down Thursday

The monster snowstorm dumped more than 16 inches of snow in some Suffolk County communities

A state of emergency remains in effect for the county as crews work to clear snow amid a freeze that has complicated cleanup regionally

A man in his 50s died of a heart attack while removing snow on Long Island amid Thursday's monster winter storm, a windswept beast that dumped more than 16 inches on some Suffolk County communities, closed hundreds of schools across the region and prompted a state of emergency.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone initially said two people had died from either shoveling or snow blowing. Police officials later confirmed one death due to the snow, but could not definitively say whether the death of a woman in the town of Islip was related to removing snow. A third person, a man, was initially reported dead from shoveling snow but police later said he survived.

Their identities have not been released.

The state of emergency, which Gov. Cuomo called for Long Island, New York City and Westchester as the storm gained strength Thursday morning, remains in effect for Suffolk County Friday, Bellone said.

Bellone also urged drivers to stay off the roads if possible as crews work to clear piles of snow amid a deep freeze that has complicated cleanup across the East Coast. Hundreds of schools remained closed Friday or had delayed openings, and alternate-side parking is suspended in the city through Saturday to facilitate cleanup efforts.

Meteorologists are forecasting brutally cold wind-chills through the weekend and, according to Storm Team 4, the inches, or even a foot or more in some spots, isn’t going anywhere soon. Strong wind gusts of 40 mph or more will lead to blowing and drifting snow and will send temperatures into the teens with feel-like temps even colder.

Wind chill warnings went into effect at 1 a.m. Friday for Pike, Sussex, Western Ulter and eastern Dutchess counties until Sunday morning, Storm Team 4 said. The rest of the tri-state is under a wind chill advisory.

In New York City, some areas, such as Queens, saw at least 13 inches of snow, which exceeded the initial forecast of 6 to 8 inches. Central Park got 9.8 inches of snow, while JFK Airport saw 8 inches. Parts of southern New Jersey saw a foot and a half. Check the latest snow totals in your neighborhood here.

Relief from the frigid, snowy conditions may not come until at least Monday when the teeth-shattering cold eases a bit and the tri-state will see temperatures rise above the freezing mark for the first time in days.