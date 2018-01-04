A Queens hospital is making sure its pediatric patients aren't missing out on a snow day.

St. Mary's Healthcare System for Children in Bayside brought in buckets of the white stuff for the kids who couldn't make it outside to sled, make snow angels or build snowmen.

In images posted to the hospital's Facebook page, at least one yellow glove-wearing patient could be seen scooping out powder to make a table-sized snow man, complete with a hat and scarf.





The hospital is one of only a few in the country that specializes in long-term care, rehabilitation and education to children with special needs and life-limiting conditions, a hospital spokeswoman said.

