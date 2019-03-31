Smoke From Massive NJ Forest Fire Can Be Smelled Across State

Thousands of acres in New Jersey burned down Saturday after a forest fire spread through southern portions of the state.

A fire whipped by high winds has spread over 10,000 acres of state forest land in the Pinelands of New Jersey and the smoke and ash spread across the state.

Residents in Hoboken and Maplewood could smell smoke from the fire more than 80 miles away in Penn State Forest in Woodland Township, Burlington County near the Ocean County border.

The fire was 75 percent contained on Sunday afternoon and was expected to burn for a couple more days before it would be fully contained.

Officials said plumes of smoke were visible at least as far north as Freehold in central Monmouth County.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. The area affected has few dwellings or other buildings, and no injuries or mandatory evacuations have been reported. A voluntary shelter was set up in an elementary school for anyone who wished to evacuate.