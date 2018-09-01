Subway Service Between Manhattan and Brooklyn Restored After Smoke Condition - NBC New York
Subway Service Between Manhattan and Brooklyn Restored After Smoke Condition

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    Valeria Gonzalez

    A smoke condition disrupted subway service Saturday afternoon on the F line between Manhattan and Brooklyn, the MTA said. 

    The service was restored by about 6 p.m.

    Firefighters were investigating whether the smoke near the Broadway-Lafayette station was due to a track fire, the MTA said. 

    For about an hour and a half, there was no F train service in either direction between Manhattan and Brooklyn. 

    The F trains were being rerouted to the E line, which caused delays there, the MTA said. 

    There was also no E train service south of 34th Street-Herald Square, the MTA said. 

