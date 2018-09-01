A smoke condition disrupted subway service Saturday afternoon on the F line between Manhattan and Brooklyn, the MTA said.

The service was restored by about 6 p.m.

Firefighters were investigating whether the smoke near the Broadway-Lafayette station was due to a track fire, the MTA said.

For about an hour and a half, there was no F train service in either direction between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The F trains were being rerouted to the E line, which caused delays there, the MTA said.

There was also no E train service south of 34th Street-Herald Square, the MTA said.